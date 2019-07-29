The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to declare the result for the Junior Engineer examination 2019. Candidates can check their result after declaration by visiting rrbcdg.gov.in.

Just after issuing the answer key for the Junior Engineer examination 2019, The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to declare the results for the junior engineer examinations 2019. There is still no official announcement by the side of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) about the final date of the declaration of the result. RRB is going to announce RRB JE 2019 Result in the first or the second week of the upcoming month of August. After the declaration of the result, all the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), rrbcdg.gov.in. The Junior Engineer prelims exam were held from May 22, 2019, to June 2, 2019.

Steps to check the RRB JE Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Junior Engineer CBT 1 Exam 2019 Result Download present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

The Final Answer key for the RRB JE examination 2019 was issued by the board on July 25, 2019, and after that, the board deactivated the link for the same on July 27, 2019. The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of phase 2 and phase 3. All the candidates who will qualify the first stage CBT will be shortlisted for the second stage CBT examination. Around two lakh candidates will be selected for the second stage CBT examination.

