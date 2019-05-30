RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the 13847 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Given below is the list of Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy.

RRB JE 2019 @ rrbcdg.gov.in: Eligible candidates were invited for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) who released a total of 13847 Vacancies, this year. The RRB will conduct the RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Examination from May 22, 2019, onwards. The given below information also provides a list of work, pay scale and salary structure along with promotion policies of RRB Junior Engineer. Given below is the list of post-wise vacancies for RRB JE 2019 Recruitment:

Junior Engineer (JE): 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): 227

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): 387

Therefore, the Railway Recruitment Board will be offering 13487 vacancies to the eligible and interested candidates.

After the 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale of RRB Junior Engineer (JE):

Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) from Level 6 get a pay scale from Rs 35400 to Rs 112400.

List of allowances given to RRB Junior Engineer (JE):

Well, the RRB Junior Engineer are entitled to several benefits and allowances apart from having basic pay. Given below is the list of allowances rewarded to RRB Junior Engineer (JE).

Medical Facilities House Rent Allowance Railway Duty Pass Transport Allowance Educational Allowance Dearness Allowance City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) Other Special Allowance

RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Promotion Policy:

Junior Engineer is promoted to Senior Section Engineer to Assistant Divisional Engineer to Divisional Engineer to Senior Divisional Engineer.

RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Job Profile:

The job profile of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) is differentiated between Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer, Mechanical Engineer and Information Technology (IT) Engineer.

Civil Engineers also known as Inspectors of work or Incharge of tracks who supervise RRB Civil Engineer.

also known as Inspectors of work or Incharge of tracks who supervise RRB Civil Engineer. Electrical Engineer is the in charge of the electrical department who control the speed at which the drive wheel spins. They also work on lightening and air conditioning of train, safety system and power supply.

is the in charge of the electrical department who control the speed at which the drive wheel spins. They also work on lightening and air conditioning of train, safety system and power supply. Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer handles the telecommunication department in which they mainly look after the signaling installation and finalizing the proposal of work budget, periodic review and revenue.

handles the telecommunication department in which they mainly look after the signaling installation and finalizing the proposal of work budget, periodic review and revenue. Mechanical Engineer works on the conditions of components of goods wagons and passengers coaches.

works on the conditions of components of goods wagons and passengers coaches. Information Technology Engineer handles the IT Department wherein they are responsible for updating the content.

