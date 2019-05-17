Railway JE Admit Card 2019, Railway JE Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the admit card or hall ticket for the Junior Engineer exam. The exam will start from 22nd May 2019 across the nation. Candidates, who are waiting for their hall tickets of JE CBT 1 exam, will be able to download it on 18th May 2019 from the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.

Railway JE Admit Card 2019, Railway JE Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the admit card on 18 May, 2019 for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019. The candidates, who have applied for RRB JE 2019, will be able to download their RRB JE Admit Card 2019 from the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.

The exam will begin from 22nd May 2019 at the exam centers decided by the various Railway Boards. As per the notice released by RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be released four days prior to the RRB JE CBT .RRB has announced for the RRB Junior Engineer Exam against the Advertisement CEN.03/2018.

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Boards have activated the links to check exam city for the RRB JE 2019 Computer-based test (CBT-1) on the official website. Also, RRBs have also activated the Mock Test link on their website for the candidates appearing for the Railway JE CBT 1 Exam 2019.

All the interested candidates should keep their eyes on the official regional websites of RRB.

Railway JE Admit Card 2019 or Railway JE Hall Ticket Download: Check steps here

Step 1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.in

Step 2 . Click on the link ‘RRB JE Admit Card 2019 Download’

Step 3. Fill up the details asked on the page (Date of Birth and Roll Number/ Registration Number etc)

Step 4. Click on OK

Step 5. TheAdmit card will be available to download

Step 6. Now download the admit card by clicking on the option

step 7. Take a printout for future references

The application forms are released for the post of Junior engineer, junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS), and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Boards have announced the RRB JE Exam dates 2019 and admit card downloading schedule zone-wise. Those candidates who have to appear in the RRB Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Exam, can check the latest updates. The RRB JE Exam is to be scheduled on 22 May 2019.

RRB Ahmedabad

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

http://www.rrbajmer.org/

RRB Allahabad

http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar

http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur

http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata

http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ (LINK NOT WORKING)

RRB Patna

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri

http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App