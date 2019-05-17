Railway JE Admit Card 2019, Railway JE Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the admit card on 18 May, 2019 for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019. The candidates, who have applied for RRB JE 2019, will be able to download their RRB JE Admit Card 2019 from the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.
The exam will begin from 22nd May 2019 at the exam centers decided by the various Railway Boards. As per the notice released by RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be released four days prior to the RRB JE CBT .RRB has announced for the RRB Junior Engineer Exam against the Advertisement CEN.03/2018.
Recently, the Railway Recruitment Boards have activated the links to check exam city for the RRB JE 2019 Computer-based test (CBT-1) on the official website. Also, RRBs have also activated the Mock Test link on their website for the candidates appearing for the Railway JE CBT 1 Exam 2019.
All the interested candidates should keep their eyes on the official regional websites of RRB.
Railway JE Admit Card 2019 or Railway JE Hall Ticket Download: Check steps here
Step 1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.in
Step 2 . Click on the link ‘RRB JE Admit Card 2019 Download’
Step 3. Fill up the details asked on the page (Date of Birth and Roll Number/ Registration Number etc)
Step 4. Click on OK
Step 5. TheAdmit card will be available to download
Step 6. Now download the admit card by clicking on the option
step 7. Take a printout for future references
The application forms are released for the post of Junior engineer, junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS), and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).
Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Boards have announced the RRB JE Exam dates 2019 and admit card downloading schedule zone-wise. Those candidates who have to appear in the RRB Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) Exam, can check the latest updates. The RRB JE Exam is to be scheduled on 22 May 2019.
RRB Ahmedabad
http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
RRB Ajmer
http://www.rrbajmer.org/
RRB Allahabad
http://www.rrbald.gov.in/
RRB Bangalore
http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/
RRB Bhopal
http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/
RRB Bhubaneshwar
http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/
RRB Bilaspur
http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/
RRB Chandigarh
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Chennai
http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/
RRB Gorakhpur
http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
RRB Guwahati
http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
RRB Jammu Srinagar
http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/
RRB Kolkata
http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/
RRB Malda
http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/
RRB Mumbai
http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/
RRB Muzaffarpur
http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ (LINK NOT WORKING)
RRB Patna
http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
RRB Ranchi
http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/
RRB Secunderabad
http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/
RRB Siliguri
http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/