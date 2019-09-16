RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Indian Railways has released the RRB JE admit cards for Junior Engineer CBT 2 exam on rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the same by following the steps given in this article.

RRB JE Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting wing, Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released the admit cards for Junior Engineer CBT 2 exam on the official websites – rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in and rrbchennai.gov.in yesterday, September 15, 2019. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination and are going to appear in the same are advised to download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB JE Hall Tickets 2019, RRB JE 2019 Admit Card from the official website of RRB’s such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Ajmer.

How to download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official websites mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, and rrbchennai.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download RRB JE Admit Card 2019’

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, click on the city link and on the new page, enter the registration number and date of birth to login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

According to reports, the Junior Engineer recruitment CBT 2 examination has been scheduled to be held on September 19, 2019, at various centres across the country. Candidates must note that there will be negative marking for every wrong answer in the examination. Reportedly, 1,88,616 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam 2019. Earlier, the Junior Engineer CBT 2 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to August 31, 2019, however, it was postponed by the authority due to some unknown reasons.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App