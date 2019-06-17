RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Indian railways through Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is all set to release the RRB JE Hall tickets 2019 for Junior Engineer exam on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in soon. Candidates can check the JE Admit Card release date and steps to download the same in the article below.

RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a notification regarding the release date of Hall tickets for the upcoming Junior Engineer exam on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the notification released by RRB, the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 or RRB JE Hall Tickets 2019 will be released four days prior to the commencement of the recruitment examination to be conducted for Junior Engineer vacant positions.

This means the Admit Cards or hall tickets will be released on June 22, 2019, on the official website of the Board. All the candidates who have filled up the application form for the vacant positions of Junior Engineer and are appearing for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further information regarding the JE Exam 2019. The details of the Exam City and Venue will be intimidated through the official website only. Candidates can check the steps to download the Admit Cards given below when released by the Railway Recruitment Board.

How to download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of RRB as mentioned above

Click on the relevant Admit Card link on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and click on submit

The Admit card for Junior Engineer examination will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB JE Admit Car 2019 Notification

