RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB JE Admit Card for 2nd stage n the regional websites of RRBs. Candidates those who had successfully qualified the 1st stage of RRB JE and are eligible for the 2nd stage exam can download the admit card by visiting the official site at RRB Ajmer, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, etc. RRB JE for the second stage will be conducted from August 28 to August 31, 2019.

RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of regional RRBs at RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the first link available on the home page as ‘Download RRB JE Admit Card 2019’.

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page where they will have to click on the link ‘e-call letter, city intimation and mock test for CBT stage II.

Step 4: Tab on the city link and enter the login credentials (registration number and date of birth)

Step 5: Press login.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for further need.

The results for the 1st stage CBT exam was declared on 13 August, out of which a total of 1,88,616 candidates were shortlisted for RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT exam.

