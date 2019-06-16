RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release hall-ticket for Computer Based Examination-I (CBT-1) for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) @ rrbcdg.gov.in soon. Here's all you need to know!

RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the updated timeline for Computer Based Examination-I (CBT-1), which is to be conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). In a notification released @ rrbcdg.gov.in against CEN 03/2018, the RRB has announced that it will soon release the hall ticket for the first stage CBT, rescheduled for June 26, 2019. The candidates, appearing for the examination, can view the exam city and will be intimated on June 16, 2019.

The RRB has also mentioned that the students can download teh e-call letter four days prior to first stage CBT. The notification also noted that all the candidates can log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for eligible candidates only) and E-Call letter.

The candidates can download their RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019, RRB CMA Admit Card 2019 from the official website of RRB, following the steps.

RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit RRB’s official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that directs you to download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 You will be redirected to a new window, enter the required details Click the submit button The RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be displayed at the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference

The candidates should not forget to carry their original ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof (or) laminated colour Xerox Copy of ID Proof will not be allowed to appear in the Examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App