RRB JE admit cards 2019 out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the RRB JE CBT 2 examination. Candidates can download by visiting rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB JE admit cards 2019 out: The admit cards for the rescheduled candidates of RRB stage 2 examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All the candidates who have applied for the same can visit download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), rrbonlinereg.in. Previously in a notification, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) stated the rescheduled 2nd stage computer-based test (CBT) will be held on September 19, 2019.

Important dates for RRB JE CBT stage 2 exam 2019:

Viewing the exam centre and date intimation: September 9, 2019

Download of train travel authority for eligible candidate’s arrangement in train: September 9, 2019

Download of admit card: September 15, 2019

Activation of the link of mock test for computer-based test (CBT): September 9, 2019

Date of the rescheduled 2nd stage CBT examination: September 19, 2019

Exam pattern:

Duration of the examination will be 120 minutes or two hours and for the candidates belonging to the PwBD, the time duration will be 160 minutes or two hours and 40 minutes. A total number of 150 questions will be asked in the test and the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

Steps to download RRB JE admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the regional official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) such as rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Download RRB JE admit card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the RRB JE admit card 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

