RRB JE answer key released: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer keys for the examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer in Indian Railways. The answer key will be released at 12 pm today, July 11, 2019, on the official website.

Railway Recruitment Board along with the RRB JE Answer keys will also release the question paper and response sheets of the candidates online. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the board to get the latest updated information on the release of question paper, response sheet and answer keys

According to the notification released by RRB, candidates can view their answer sheet of the RRB JE CBT exam from July 11, to July 14, 2019. The RRB has said that the prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 and will be refunded to the candidate if the objection raised is found to be correct.

The Railway had conducted the Junior Engineer Recruitment examination 2019 from May 22 to June 6 and June 26 to June 28, 2019.

The candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the answer keys, question paper and response sheet

1. Open the official website of the RRB

2. click on the E CEN 03/2018 Answer Key link

3. It will redirect to a login page, enter your details and login

4. After login, you will be able to see the links for question paper, response sheet and answer keys

5. Click on the respective link to download the document

6. Download and take a print out for future references

The candidates can follow the step given below to challenge the RRB JE answer key online

1.Login to the website using your username and password

2. On the page, you will find ‘Objection Tab’

3. Note down Question ID against which you want to raise an objection

4. Click on the checkbox for the Answer ID

5. Attach a document of proof and submit your objection with an explanation

6. Candidates need to pay Rs 50 per question.

