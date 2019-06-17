RRB CBT-1 admit card: The exam for the same was conducted from May 25 to June 2, 2019, but in some exam centres including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar and others exam had to be rescheduled due to technical glitches.

RRB CBT-1 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam schedule for the stage-I computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Those whose recruitment exam was cancelled or postponed can now appear for the same on June 26, 2019. The admit card and train travel authority for eligible candidates is also available on the official website.

The official notification issued by RRB read that all candidates whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter.

RRB CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: How to download

Go to RRB official website Click the revised exam schedule/ admit card link Click the candidate log-in option Log-in using details Admit card will appear, download and save it for future reference

The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes in which students will be asked 100 multiple-choice questions. For every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted and students should note that the exam will be conducted online.

The RRB had conducted RRB JE CBT 1 exam from May 25 to June 2, 2019, but in many exam centres including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar and others, the exam was rescheduled due to technical glitches.

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.com)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

More than 25 lakh students applied for 13,800 posts this year. After being shortlisted in CBT 1, candidates will have to appear for CBT 2. The selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 monthly remuneration.

