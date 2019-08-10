RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for the junior engineer (JE) examination on its official website. It's been expected that the board will declare the results by next week. Candidates those who had appeared on the exam can visit the RRB official website – rrbcdg.gov.in to check their scores.

However, the railway officials have still not confirmed on the release date.

Once the results are declared the candidates those who had appeared on the exam can visit the RRB official website – rrbcdg.gov.in to check their scores.

A few days back, the officials had released notification which says, The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalization and list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly.

Candidates, those who qualify in the 1st stage of the RRB JE exam, will have to appear for the 2nd stage exam The second stage CBT is to be conducted on the last week of August or first week of September as per the official notification.

Meanwhile, the RRB Kolkata has added 74 more vacancies in the Metro Railway, Earlier the number of vacancies was 1519 and now the total number of posts have been 1593.

Candidates must note that in order to view the results, they must keep their login ID or registration number handy. The Railways will activate the result link where a candidate can check his or her result. They will also publish a pdf where category-wise cut-off will be released.

