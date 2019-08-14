RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: Indian Railways through its recruitment board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its regional websites has declared the result of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineer (JE).
All those candidates those who had cleared the CBT phase 1 exam are eligible to appear for the CBT phase 2 exam. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted JE Prelims Exam 2019 from 22nd May 2019 to 2nd June 2019 at various exam centres. the examination was held to recruit 13538 vacancies across all the railway recruitment boards.
RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Division of posts
Number of posts for Junior Engineer: 12844
Number of posts for Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29
Number of posts for Depot Material Superintendent: 227
Number of posts for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: 387
Check Zone-Wise RRB JE Stage 1 Result 2019:
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
Steps to download RRB JE Result 2019
Selected candidates are advised to download their City intimation through Website/SMS/Email to appear in the 2 nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.