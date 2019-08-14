RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has declared the result of Junior Engineer Examination. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of the regional websites of RRB.

RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: Indian Railways through its recruitment board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its regional websites has declared the result of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineer (JE).

All those candidates those who had cleared the CBT phase 1 exam are eligible to appear for the CBT phase 2 exam. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted JE Prelims Exam 2019 from 22nd May 2019 to 2nd June 2019 at various exam centres. the examination was held to recruit 13538 vacancies across all the railway recruitment boards.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Division of posts

Number of posts for Junior Engineer: 12844

Number of posts for Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29

Number of posts for Depot Material Superintendent: 227

Number of posts for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: 387

Check Zone-Wise RRB JE Stage 1 Result 2019:

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Steps to download RRB JE Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective RRB Region. Example for RRB Bangalore, go to rrbbnc.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CEN 3/2018 – List of Candidates Shortlisted for CBT II Published’ Step 3: A PDF file containing the list of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Check your roll number in the merit list and download the result for future reference. Selected candidates are advised to download their City intimation through Website/SMS/Email to appear in the 2 nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.

