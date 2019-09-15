RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board had released the admit card for Junior Engineering second stage CBT exams. As per the revised notification, the board has released the admit card or the hall tickets on the official and regional websites of RRB.

This is the second revised date announced by the RRB. Earlier the admit card release was postponed due to the controversies. it was being alleged that in one of the exams of RRB JE, the question paper was leaked and also over the selection process of RRB JE.

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates were also revised and now the exam will be conducted on September 19. RRB CBT 2 for the recruitment of Depot Material Superintendent, Junior Engineers, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be conducted from September 19, 2019, for all those candidates whose examination was rescheduled.

There will be 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ’s) in the exam and the candidates would be given a total of q20 minutes to solve the question paper One-third marks of the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Steps to download RRB JE CBT-2 admit card: RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019

Step 1: First go to the official website of the department, download RRB JE CBT-2 Admit Card

Step 2: Go to the official website of RRB and click on the JE CBT-2 admit card link.

Step 3: Submit your personal details inter.

Step 4: RRB JE CBT-2 admit card will be in front of you.

Step 5:’Download and keep a copy of RRB JE CBT-2 Admit Card with you, as it will be needed in future.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App