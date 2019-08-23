RRB JE CBT 2: The candidates who wish to appear in RRB JE CBT 2, can download the admit card tomorrow. The admit cards will be available online and the candidate can go to the official website rrbonlinereg.in to download their respective admit cards. The RRB JE CBT 2 is a 4-day-long examination session that will begin from August 28 and will be last on September 1. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards tomorrow as it will be required at the time of examination.

The city intimation form that has been released on August 18 will not be considered as the official permission of the exam, the candidate needs to carry the print out of the admit card. The admit card is going to release four days prior do the exams so that candidate can plan the visit accordingly and reach on right exam center on right time. If the candidate will not reach on time he or she will not be allowed to give the exam as per the norms. The candidates can visit the official website but he or she will not be able to see the admit card only the intimation form will be seen.

The admit cards will be available as per the date of the exam. suppose the candidate is scheduled to give exam on August 28 then he can download the admit card on August 24, if the candidate is appearing to August 29 then the candidate needs to download it on August 25 and same has to be done for other dates. The candidate must check the city intimation form because these will be the final details of the candidates. There should not be any mistake that will create problem in further admission.

