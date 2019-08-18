The Railway Recruitment Board has already declared the result of RRB JE CBT-1 exams and the students who have qualified are waiting for the RRB JE CBT-2 exam which going to be conducted between August 28 and September 1, 2019. Check out the tips for how you can crack the exam easily.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for RRB JE CBT-1 and the candidates who have qualified RRB CBT-1 are left with only a few days for the preparation of RRB JE CBT-2. The exam will be conducted between August 28, 2019, and September 1, 2019. So theré not much time left for the students to go for in-depth study and at such a stage candidates often feel nervous and tensed for their exam.

To know the exam city, date, session, etc. candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The links for the same have been activated on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Top 5 hacks to qualify RRB JE CBT-2 exam;

Analyze the syllabus

Whenever you’re preparing for an exam, the first thing is to analyze your syllabus and figure out the important things and study accordingly. The RRB JE CBT-2 preparations depend on SSC/GATE or IES preparation.

Solve direct question

It is recommended that the candidates should focus on practicing and solving direct questions instead of investing too much time in the theory. Solving practical questions would increase their efficiency and speed. It will help them in the exam.

Prepare a proper time table

Candidates should make a proper time table that which two-three subjects they will study daily and solve the direct questions for them. Instead of just studying a single subject every day, it is suggested to at least focus on two-three subjects.

Also, focus on the non-technical part

Mostly, candidates skip the non-technical part thinking that it’s not important but it does contain 50 marks. And candidates who crack this section may get an edge over others.

Formulas have to be on your tips

The RRB JE CBT-2 is all about the formulas and direct questions can only be solved when the formulas will be on your tips. You can make a chart and write all short formulas on it and paste it in front of your study table and revise them daily. This will help you majorly to qualify the test.

