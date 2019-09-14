RRB JE CBT 2 Recruitment 2019: the new schedule for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2019 ha been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates must note that the RRB JE CBT 2 exam has been postponed to September 19, 2019.

RRB JE CBT 2 Recruitment 2019: The Railway recruitment board in its recent notification has released the new schedule for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2019. According to the notification, the RRB JE CBT 2 exam has been postponed to September 19, 2019.

Candidates can check the city intimation, travel authority pass and mock test link for RRB JE CBT 2 rescheduled exam on its official websites. Also, the admit card for the same will be available tomorrow, September 15, 2019.

The candidates must note that the exam, has been rescheduled for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB

Step 2: On the homepage, Under CEN 03/18 category, find a link that reads ‘City Intimation Advice/Free Travel Authority for Eligible Candidates/Mock Test for Rescheduled Candidates of 2nd Stage CBT’

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Choose your RRB region

Step 5: A login page will appear where you have to enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Click on the login

Step 7; Your city intimation will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Click on the link given to download your travel pass

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern

The RRB JE CBT 2 2019 will be conducted for 120 minutes and the question paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The PWD candidates will be given an extra 40 minutes. There will be negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect answer.

