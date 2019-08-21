RRB JE CBT-II 2019: Railway Recruitment board after the declaration of the RRB JE CBT 1st stage results also declared the exam dates and exam pattern for the RRB JE CBT-2 on its official website. According to the official notification, the Junior Engineer (JE) 2nd Stage CBT will be held from 28th August 2019 till 1st September 2019.

All those candidates who have been successfully qualified in the CBT Stage 1 exam advised preparing for the 2nd stage paper. Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT-2 exam on the basis of normalized marks obtained by them in CBT-1 Exam.

A total 13464 vacancies have been notified by RRB, after adding Metro Kolkata Railways Vacancies and subtracting RRB JE Printing Press Vacancies.

RRB JE CBT-II 2019: Exam Pattern

A total of 150 questions will be asked in the Second Stage CBT from various subjects like General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Physics & Chemistry, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control, Technical Abilities. Around 120 minutes will be given to the candidates to solve the paper. however, 160 minutes will be allotted for 160 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates.

SUBJECTS NUMBER OF QUESTIONS (OBJECTIVE MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS OF 1 MARK EACH) GENERAL AWARENESS 15 PHYSICS & CHEMISTRY 15 BASICS OF COMPUTERS AND APPLICATIONS 10 BASICS OF ENVIRONMENT AND POLLUTION CONTROL 10 TECHNICAL ABILITIES 100 Total 150

Candidates must note that :

A virtual calculator will be made available on the Computer Monitor during 2 nd Stage CBT.

Stage CBT. Negative marking will be done for 1/3rd marks on every incorrect answer in 2 nd Stage CBT.

for 1/3rd marks on every incorrect answer in 2 Stage CBT. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40%, OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST -25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility might be reduced by 2% for PwBD candidates.

