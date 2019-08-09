RRB JE CBT Result 2019 is expected to be released by the Indian railways through its recruiting wing RRB. The results when announced will be published on the official website of RRB i.e. on rrbcdg.gov.in. Check the steps to download the RRB JE CBT Result 2019 given in this article.

RRB JE CBT Result 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting authority Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will soon declare the results of RRB JE CBT 2019 on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. All the candidates who had submitted their application for the Junior Engineer posts and have appeared in the written RRB CBT Exam 2019 conducted by the RRB can now check the instructions to download the results from the website of RRB given below for their convenience.

How to check and download the RRB JE CBT Result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2019 Result link On clicking, candidates will have to log in with their credentials On submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the computer screen Download and take a print out of the result for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer exam 2019 results from the website: rrbcdg.gov.in

Meanwhile, the RRB has recently released the answer keys of RRB Paramedical Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 on the official website and the link to download the same was active from August 5, 2019 till August 8, 2019 11:59 PM. Candidates can check the answer keys and those who wish to file or raise objections against the answers can submit their challenges through the official website. The last date for raising objections and making the payment was scheduled for August 8, 2019.

To check the details regarding the filing of objections through the official website, candidates need to follow the instructions given on the notification released by RRB. Click on this link to view the Notification: RRB Official Notice for raising Objections Against Answer Keys

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App