RRB JE Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board Je Computer-based test this year will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannadam Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates willing to modify their test language are advised to do so before or on May 1, 2019.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) this year has given an opportunity to all the applicants who applied for the Junior Engineer posts to change or modify their examination language. RRB has activated the link only for JE posts (CEN No.03/2018). Candidates willing to modify their language are advised to log in the official website of RRBs i.e. rrbald.gov.in. The RRB link to modify examination language will be active from April 24, 10:00 am to May 1, 11:59 pm. Visit RRB’s official website i.e. rrbonlinereg.in to make changes in the application.

The RRB JE computer-based test will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. However, English will remain the default language for the candidates who fail or forget to apply for the application of modifying the language. Note: If you forget to make language-related changes in your application before or on May 1, the Board will not entertain your request after May 1 or on the computer-based test.

Steps to apply for the language change:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board Allahabad i.e. rrbald.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads ‘Click here for selecting the choice of exam language under CEN 03/2018. The link will be live from 10:00 hrs 24-04-2019 to 23:59hrs 01-05-2019.’

Step 3: The link will direct you to the new tab which has important information.

Step 4: Click to the link that reads confirm/modify your exam language.

Step 5: Select your RRB to modify or confirm exam language.

Step 6: Enter registration number, date of birth and captcha to login to the account.

Step 7: Your language will be changed once you select it.

Step 8: Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference.

Every year, the Railway Recruitment Boar conducts a JE examination for the Junior Engineers post in Indian Railways. This year, the recruitment board has over 13,487 posts for the vacancy of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

