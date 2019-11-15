RRB JE DV Admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the E-Call letters for Document Verification and Medical Examination on rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same in this article.

RRB JE DV Admit card 2019: The Indian railways through its recruiting wing the Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification announcing the release of the RRB JE DV Admit Card 2019 on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the RRB JE Document Verification process must log in to the official website and check the notification to =download the admit card from the official website of RRB. The instructions to download the RRB JE DV Admit card 2019 have been mentioned below. The candidates can also download the Admit Cards by clicking on the direct link given below for their convenience.

RRB JE DV Admit card 2019: How to check and download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ or https://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2018 – Click to download E-Call Letter for Document Verification (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the link that reads, ” e-Call letter for Document Verification &

Medical Examination” on the left-hand side of the page

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to another page

Here, enter the details such as your Registration Number and Date of Birth to Login to your account

Now, click on the Login button

Here, click on the Admit Card link

The RRB JE DV Admit card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the admit card for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to download the Admit Card: https://rrbonlinereg.in/CBTDV0318/frmLogin.aspx

For more information regarding the RRB JE Recruitment 2019 or RRB JE DV Admit Card or exam, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board or RRB.

