RRB JE DV Admit card 2019: RRB or Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the RRB JE DV Admit Card 2019 and RRB JE ME Admit Card 2019 for Document Verification and Medical Examination of the Junior Engineer post candidates on its official website. The e-call letters are now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the 2nd Stage CBT and have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process are advised to check how to download the call letter from the website below.

Candidates must note that the scorecard of 2nd Stage CBT has also been uploaded by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website. candidates can now check their Junior Engineer 2nd Stage CBT Exam scores by following the steps given below.

How to download the RRB JE DV Admit card 2019?

Visit the official website – https://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.in/ or rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that indicates E Call Letter download for Document Verification and Medical Examination 2019

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, a notice will be displayed that reads, “E Call Letter for Document Verification and Medical Examination is available for the candidates shortlisted for DV.”

On the left-hand side of the page, the e-Call letter for Document Verification & Medical Examination link will be shown

Click on the link to download the admit cards

Now, enter the details asked

Click on the Login button

The admit cards will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

The Board has also released a notification announcing the Date-wise schedule of Document Verification and Medical Examination (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts). candidates can check the Date-wise schedule on the RRB official website itself.

Here’s the direct link to download the official Notification: rrbcdg.gov.in

