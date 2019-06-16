RRB JE Exam 2019 dates: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has rescheduled the Junior Engineer examination dates. Check the new schedule of RRB JE Exam 2019 given in this article.

RRB JE Exam 2019 dates: The Indian Railways through its recruiting body Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released a notification announcing the Junior Engineer new examination dates for First CBT on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in day before yesterday, June 14, 2019. All the candidates appearing in the upcoming RRB JE examination this year are advised to check the new schedule of RRB JE 2019 Exam to be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website.

Moreover, the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be issued by the Board on its official website mentioned above. According to the notification released on the official website, the Computer Based Test for the Junior Engineer Exam 2019 will now be conducted from June 26, 2019, to June 28, 2019, and the mock test link for CBT examination will be activated today, June 14, 2019. All Candidates can attempt the mock test by logging into the RRB official website.

How to check the RRB JE Exam 2019 dates?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in

Now, click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2018 – Notice on Timelines for Rescheduled CBT-1 (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)” on the homepage

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed

Candidates need to download and go through the same

Candidates can also keep a copy of the pdf for reference if necessary

Click on this direct link to download the Notification of JE Exam Dates 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice%20on%20Rescheduled%20CBT-I.pdf

