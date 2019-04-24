RRB JE Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a statement on its official website for the candidates who are willing to modify their examination language for RRB JE Exam 2019. RRB will active the link from April 24, 2019, at around 10:00 am. The last date to make changes with the language is May 1, 2019.

RRB JE Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced important details for the candidates who are willing to change their examination language for RRB JE exam 2019. According to the official notice that was released by the Board on its official website i.e. rrbald.gov.in, the Railway Recruitment Board will give an opportunity to the aspirants to change the choice of their RRB JE Exam 2019 language. Interested aspirants can visit the official website of RRB Allahabad i.e. rrbald.gov.in in order to read the official statement.

The RBB Je examination this year is scheduled to take place between April to May 2019. However, the Railway Recruitment Board still hasn’t confirmed the examination dates on the official website of RRB. Candidates willing to modify or change the language are advised to visit the official website, login to the account with a valid login id and password in order to make changes. The RRB will activate the link for students from April 24, 2019, 10:00 am till May 1, 2019. 11:59 pm. This way, the aspirants can view their question paper in English as well as the language they have opted for.

The aspirant who will not modify their RRB JE exam language in the given above dates will have to answer the entire paper in the language chosen during the submission of online application. Under any circumstances, no request will be approved for the language date after May 1, 2019, or during the Computer Based Test (CBT), the official notice.

ALSO READ: Railway recruitment 2019: General Manager, Deputy General Manager registration process begins, selected candidates to get Rs 1 lakh salary

Railway Recruitment Board JE Exam 2019 is conducted for the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers in Indian Railways. This year, over 13,487posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways across the nation have been released for the candidates.

ALSO READ: RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell announces document verification dates for absentees, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App