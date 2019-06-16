RRB JE Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to activate the mock test link for CBT on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in today. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for taking mock tests before the examination.

RRB JE Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of the Indian Railways has released a notification announcing the date and time for activation of mock test link for CBT on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in today, June 16, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming examination to be conducted by the Board. Moreover, the Board has also announced the release date of RRB JE Admit Card 2019 on its official website mentioned above.

According to the notification, the Computer Based Test for the Junior Engineer Exam 2019 has been rescheduled by the Board. The RRB JE examination 2019 or First stage CBT will now be conducted from Juen 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019 i.e. in a span of three days.

How to check the RRB JE Exam 2019 mock test notification?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2018 – Notice on Timelines for Rescheduled CBT-1 (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new pdf page

Download and go through the pdf page

Take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB JE Mock Test Notification 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice%20on%20Rescheduled%20CBT-I.pdf

