RRB JE Exam Date 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the Junior Engineer recruitment exam date through a notification on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the notification released on the RRB website, the RRB Junior Engineer recruitment examination will be held from May 22, 2019.

Candidates who have filled the RRB JE application 2019 form can check the dates on the official website and also download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 when it is released and available on the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to check the RRB JE Exam Date 2019 and download the RRB JE Admit Card 2019?

Log in to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2018 – Notice of Important Dates and Time for 1st Stage Computer Based Test (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts).” on the homepage

Candidates on clicking will be taken to a PDF page

Here, read the details regarding the RRB JE Exam Date 2019 and RRB JE Admit Card 2019

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same if necessary

Here’s the link to download the official notification for RRB JE Exam Date 2019

