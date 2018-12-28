RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Boards have invited applications for more than 14,000 vacancies in various divisions of Indian Railways. The applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in various zonal railways and production units.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Boards have invited applications for more than 14,000 vacancies in various divisions of Indian Railways. The applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in various zonal railways and production units. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The online application is also available on the regional websites of RRB. The online application will begin from January 2, 2019, and the last date to apply is January 31. Candidates are advised to pay the application fee by February 5. Late applications will not be entertained by the board.

Participating RRB boards:

Boards which are participating in this recruitment are RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Kolkata, RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi and RRB Secunderabad.

Age Limit:

The candidates should be between 18 and 33 years of age as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxations will be there for reserved categories, according to the official notification.

Vacancies by post:

Post/Vacancy

Junior Engineer/13034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)/49

Depot Material Superintendent/456

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant/494

Total/14033

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer: Diploma/Degree in Engineering in relevant disciplines, check official notification

Depot Material Superintendent: Diploma/Degree in Engineering in any discipline

Junior Engineer (Information Technology): PGDCA/BSc.(IT), BCA/B.Tech (IT)

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant: Bachelors Degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry with minimum 45 per cent marks

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the two-stage computer-based test followed by document verification.

Application Fee:

The online application fee for the general category students is Rs 500 while reserved category applicants (SC/ST) have to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan.

