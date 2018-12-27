Railway Recruitment Board is inviting applicants for 14,033 vacant posts. The application will be accepted through the online portal only for all the vacancies available. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to apply for the post can submit their application on the respective regional websites of RRB.

Railway Recruitment Board is inviting applicants for 14,033 vacant posts. The application will be accepted through the online portal only for all the vacancies available. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to apply for the post can submit their application on the respective regional websites of RRB. The applicants should note that the last date to apply for the job will be January 31, 2019.

Here is the direct link by which you can easily apply for the job. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xlT13OMGFuW9HM61B6JbmNUA0pRdgo6R/view

To save you from the chaos, we have listed down here the most important dates for RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19.

1. The application process begins on January 2, 2019

2. The application process closes on January 31, 2019

3. Last day to submit fees online is February 4 & 5, 2019

4. The date for final submission of application is February 7, 2019

5. Date of release of admit card is not yet announced

6. Exam Date is also yet to be announced

Here is the division of available vacancies according to different positions:

Junior Engineers: 13034

Junior Engineer (IT): 49

Depot Material Superintendent: 456

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: 494

Total number of vacancies available: 14,033

Application fees:

General/OBC – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST – Rs. 250/-

