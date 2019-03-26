RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The online application status link for 13487 Indian Railway Junior Engineer jobs has been activated. The candidates who had applied online RRB JE Recruitment 2019 can check exam date, syllabus and other details on all the zonal websites of RRB.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019. The latest RRB notification is for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) jobs. The candidates seeking a job in Indian Railways can apply online through RRB’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. Through the notification, RRB has introduced 13,487 vacant posts and has invited applications to fill the same by Railway JE Recruitment 2018-19 Exam. The candidates having engineering background can apply for the job in Indian Railway @ rrbcdg.gov.in. Below is the Indian Railway, RRB JE 2019 Notification, online application details, exam dates, exam pattern, syllabus, vacancies and eligibility criteria.

The RRB had announced JE jobs in December 2018 and the last date to apply was January 31, 2019. The recruitment board has announced the exam dates RRB JE 2019 exam. According to the reports, the CBT 1 exam for RRB JE 2019 is likely to be held on April/May 2019.

Number of vacancies:

Post Old Vacancy Updated Vacancy Junior Engineer 13034 12844 Junior Engineer (Information Technology) 49 29 Depot Material Superintendent 456 227 Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant 387 Total 14033 13487

The RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be held for 90 minutes. The candidates need to solve 100 MCQ questions of Mathematics, General Knowledge, Reasoning, General Awareness and General Science. Reportedly, RRB will conduct the exam in 15 languages, English, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Konkani, Odiya, Assamese, Bengali, Manipuri, and Malayalam.

The candidates can check their online status by simply logging on to RRB’s regional website. Candidates need to enter their registration number with date of birth and a security code.

Here are the steps to check RRB JE 2019 online application status:

Visit Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) regional website. Click on the respective RRB link Enter the registration ID, date of birth and the security code Submit the details Check the application status

The RRB JE Recruitment exam 2019 for selection of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts will be attempted by engineering graduates and diploma holders.

