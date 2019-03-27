RRB JE recruitment 2019: The The application link for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) and Junior Engineer and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) has been reactivated on its official regional websites by the Railway Recruitment Board. With this recruitment process, a total of 13,487 vacancies will be filled by the RRB.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the application link to correct the errors in the application process for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) and Junior Engineer and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) on its official regional websites. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by the RRB. The application process was closed on January 31, 2019. The candidates can now correct their errors, if any, in their application form. In case any information given by the candidate is found to be incorrect, the respective candidature will be cancelled.

The link will be activated till March 31, 2019, (11:59 pm). The candidates can now can check their application status by using their login details and registration ID along with date of birth on the regional websites. The first stage computer-based test (CBT) is expected to be conducted during April/May 2019. The Board officials will release the actual dates of CBTs shall be notified through Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites only. The candidates can simply check the status after clicking on the link.

The recruitment notification of Recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was notified on December 29 by Centralised Employment Notice (Cen) No. 03/2018.

For Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA):-Level 06 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) will be paid with an initial pay of Rs 35,400/-, along with other allowances which are allowable during that time.

Examination pattern:

There will be two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT).

For every incorrect answers in CBTs, 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer. So candidates make sure to prepare thoroughly to avoid negative marking.

The shortlisting of the candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT will be done at the rate of 15 times (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The candidates will be shortlisted entirely based on the merit of the candidates in the first stage CBT.

They will be sent an e-mail to download their e-call letter in order to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT. Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Hindi, Konkani, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Manipuri, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu are the main centres where the CBT will be held.

