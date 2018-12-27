RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways has invited job applications for 14,000 posts of the Junior Engineer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on RRB's official website— rrbcdg.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited the applications for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in the Indian Railways.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications for 14,000 posts in of the Junior Engineer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on RRB’s official website— rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB has invited the applications to fill the vacant posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in the Indian Railways.

Out of 14000 vacant posts, the RRB is looking for 13,034 Junior Engineers, 49 IT Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 456 Depot Material Superintendent and 494 vacant posts are for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistants. The candidates can simply visit the official website of the Rail Recruitment Board —rrbcdg.gov.in— to apply for the desired job. The RRB today announced about the vacant posts and the application process will commence from January 2, 2019, and it will conclude on January 31.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More