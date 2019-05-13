Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently announced for CBT 1 and has also activated a link for exam city and mock test 2019 on their official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates can use their details to log in and can access the information through that link.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019 rrbcdg.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released the RRB JE mock test link for the year 2019 for CBT 1. The candidates who want to know more details can visit the official website of RRB. Earlier to this, RRB announced the exam dates for courses like Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The students who wish to view their exam city and other details can visit the link which has been published by RRB on their official websites. Meanwhile, candidates are also being informed about the link through their registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

Here is the link to the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in

The students can now login using their details with the link activated by RRB on their official websites to know about the session, date and exam city. Students falling under SC and ST category can download the train travel authority with the same link.

Here is the link for RRB JE Exam Centre of 2019: allahabad.rrbonlinereg.in/cbt_exam.html

Talking about the duration of the exam, the first stage of CBT will be held for 90 minutes and candidates will have to solve 100 objectives MCQs in this time slot. The most important part is candidates are required to bring the original ID proof, passport size coloured picture with the e-call letter. Students should note that candidates who carry their photocopy of their ID proofs or the laminated version of their ID cards will not be allowed to sit for the examinations.

Talking about the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB JE will start from May 22, 2019. The admit cards from RRB JE will be released four days before the examination –May 18, 2019. Note the details like date, city, the session will be informed via Admit Card.

Reports also revealed that RRB has recently revised JE vacancies. Earlier, there were in all 14,033 vacancies which have now reduced to 13,487 for the post like Depot Material Superintendent, Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (IT), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

