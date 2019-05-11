RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) by the Railway Recruitment Board to fill a total of 13,487 vacancies on various regional official websites. Those who wish to apply for the post can do the same through the official website.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Important dates

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)- From 22nd May 2019 Onwards

Admit Card Download for CBT-1- 4 days before the first stage CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation

Activation of mock link for first stage computer-based test- May 12, 2019

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Stages

The whole recruitment process will involve following stages:

1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

2nd stage CBT, and Document Verification/ Medical Examination as applicable.

Selection will be made as per the merit, on the basis of CBTs.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The first stage Computer Based Test will be of screening in nature, and, the standard of questions for the CBT will be general. The educational standards and minimum technical qualifications will be prescribed for the posts.

Normalised score of first stage exam will be only used for short-listing of the candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit.

Here is the important note for all the candidates that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. One-Third of the marks will be alloted for each correct question. Same will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum percentage of marks for the eligibility in various categories: UR -40 per cent, OBC-30 per cent, SC-30 per cent ST -25 per cent. These percentages of marks for the eligibility will be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates, in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against the vacancies reserved for them.

