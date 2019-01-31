The RRB has invited application for the 13487 Indian Railways vacancies @ rrbcdg.gov.in and today is the last day to apply for it. There are 12844 posts for Junior Engineer, 29 posts for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 227 for Depot Material Superintendent and 387 Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

This will be the last chance to register online, while offline application process will be on the last is February 7, 2019. According to the reports, There are 12844 posts for Junior Engineer, 29 posts for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 227 for Depot Material Superintendent and 387 Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to register for Railway Recruitment Board post of junior engineer (RRB JE) 13487 posts.

Here are the steps to apply for RRB JE recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board @rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB JE recruitment 2019 A new tab will pop now Enter the required credentials like name, date of birth, phone numbers etc. Pay the application fee online through net banking or cards. Save the details or take a print out of the receipt.

