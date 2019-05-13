RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The exam details and the mock test link for the post of Junior Engineering have been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The computer-based tests for RRB Junior Engineer recruitment are due to begin from May 22, 2019.

Apart from the examination details, the Mock Test link is also available on the official website. The link is also available at various regional official websites. Candidates can go to their respective RRB website. They can enter their login details to their candidate’s profile to access the mock test link. Travel pass link is also available on the official website from the reserved categories. The candidates can download their link from the website.

RRB JE Exam City Detail: How to check the notification?

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link provided to check the examination city details. make sure you click on the link provided for CEN 03/2018.

Step 3: Select RRB for city intimation and mock test.

Step 4: Login using your registration id and password, created at the time of application.

Step 5: Submit the details to view the examination city allotted to you.

Applicants can follow these steps to get the mock test, download travel pass and also download RRB JE admit cards.

On the examination day, following documents are required to carry for the candidates:

Original ID proof

E-call letter

Passport size colour photograph to the exam hall.

The RRB JE examination will comprise of 100 questions. The candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to attempt the exam. There will be negative marking in the question paper, one-third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to the particular question.

