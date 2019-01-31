RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration window for the post of junior engineer (JE) on its official websites on Thursday , January 31st 2019, 11:50 pm. The recruitment drive is taking place to fill a total of 13,487 posts. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same. On the basis of a stage-I computer-based exam, the candidates will be selected. The examination will be held in the month of April.

Application fee

The candidates can pay the application fee for the exam till February 4, 2019.

Payment mode

The candidates can pay through offline mode. The online application fee will be accepted till February 5, 2019. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. The selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration. In the last week announcement, the Indian Railways, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said a notification has been released for 2.25 lakh posts, this year.

RRB JE recruitment: Following are the steps to apply

Step 1: Go to any regional RRB JE official website

Step 3: Click on the link which says ‘RRB JE recruitment’

Step 3: Click on a regional centre to apply

Step 4: Click on a ‘New Registration’ button below

Step 5: Fill up the registration details

Step 6: Generate the registration Id and password for login and OTPs (One Time Password) for validation enquiry. The same will be sent to your registered mobile number and e-mail id

Step 7: Don’t forget to type OTP. Then click ‘validate’ button.

Step 8: After this click on ‘apply/edit’ option displayed on the screen. Complete the registered form and submit.

Step 9: Select the posts priority-wise to apply for

Step 10: Click on confirm button. Edit if you wish to change the priority numbers.

Step 11: After the submission of all the details, select one exam group.

Step 12: Make the payment by clicking on the payment tab

