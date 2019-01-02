RRB JE recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies begins today, i.e. January 2, 2019. The interested candidates can apply on the regional based official website. The first stage of the Computer-Based-Test will begin either in April or May 2019. The candidates will be informed through valid email id and mobile number as all the recruitment notifications will be sent through SMS and email.
Here’s the important note for all the candidates, the RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage.
Here are steps to apply for the online registration for the Recruitment of Junior Engineering
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Click on RRB JE recruitment 2019 link
Step 3: The candidates are required to register with all the required details like Madhyamik admit card, mark sheets, Aadhaar card or voter card details
Step 4: After the registration, pay your application fees
Step 5: Click on submit, download
Step 6: Take a print out for future use.
The applicants should remember that until the completion of the recruitment the candidates cannot change the mail id.
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Application Fees
The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 to the general category candidates. However, the reserve category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.
Important dates: RRB JE recruitment:
Date of online application: January 2, 2019
Last date to apply online: January 31, 2019
Last date for offline payment: February 4, 2019
Last date to pay online: February 5, 2019
Closure of online submission of complete application: February 7, 2019
Tentative date of first stage CBT: April/ May 2019.
