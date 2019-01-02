RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Recruitment Board has begun the online application process for Junior Engineering post from today, January 2, 2019 on the region based official websites. The interested candidates can apply through the region based websites. For all the recruitment details, the candidates will be informed through SMS and email.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies begins today, i.e. January 2, 2019. The interested candidates can apply on the regional based official website. The first stage of the Computer-Based-Test will begin either in April or May 2019. The candidates will be informed through valid email id and mobile number as all the recruitment notifications will be sent through SMS and email.

Here’s the important note for all the candidates, the RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage.

Here are steps to apply for the online registration for the Recruitment of Junior Engineering

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on RRB JE recruitment 2019 link

Step 3: The candidates are required to register with all the required details like Madhyamik admit card, mark sheets, Aadhaar card or voter card details

Step 4: After the registration, pay your application fees

Step 5: Click on submit, download

Step 6: Take a print out for future use.

The applicants should remember that until the completion of the recruitment the candidates cannot change the mail id.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Application Fees

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 to the general category candidates. However, the reserve category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Important dates: RRB JE recruitment:

Date of online application: January 2, 2019

Last date to apply online: January 31, 2019

Last date for offline payment: February 4, 2019

Last date to pay online: February 5, 2019

Closure of online submission of complete application: February 7, 2019

Tentative date of first stage CBT: April/ May 2019.

