RRB JE recruitment: As per the latest notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the Board has invited the applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE). The interested candidates are requested to apply for the post on the region based official website. The online registration process will begin on January 2. The candidates are requested to apply soon before the closing date of the online application process that is January 31, 2019. On April or May, 2019, the first stage Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted by the Board.

RRB JE recruitment: Age limit

As per the official notification, a minimum age for candidates is 18 years. While the maximum age has not been announced yet. However, the maximum age is expected to be around, 33 years. There will be age relaxation for some of the candidates.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Pay scale

According to the latest information available, the candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 35,400 per month. This will be the basic pay for the selected candidates.

RRB JE recruitment: Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay Rs 500 however, thee will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

RRB JE recruitment: Following are the important dates for the candidates to remember.

January 2, 2019: Online application starts

January 31, 2019: Last date to register online

Closing date for offline payment: February 4, 2019

Last date to pay online: February 5, 2019

Closing of online submission of complete application: February 7, 2019

Tentative date of the first stage CBT: April/ May 2019.

