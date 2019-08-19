RRB JE Result 2019: RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 1st stage CBT results have been announced on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who are interested are required to visit the official website to fill the zones' form. The zone-wise list of the shortlisted candidates have also been released which are being selected for the RRB JE 2nd stage CBT 2019 exam.

RRB JE Result 2019: Railways have announced the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 1st stage CBT results on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website to fill the zone’s form. RRB has released the zone-wise list of the shortlisted candidate which are being selected for RRB JE 2nd stage CBT 2019 Exam.

RRB conducted 1st stage examination that is Computer Based Test (CBT)} during the period from May 22, 2019, to June 2, 2019, and June 26, 2019, to June 28, 2019. Interested candidates can check their result after logging into their RRB portal. This facility is available only up to August 27, 2019 only through a window.

RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam: Steps to check the result

Step- 1: Visit the official website of RRB (rrbcdg.gov.in). Click on the link ‘CEN-03/2018 to view 1st stage CBT score (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)’ as mentioned in the link below.

Step-2: A new page will be displayed for the candidates from where they can check their scorecard. They need to click on the link ‘Score Card of 1st Stage CBT’ as highlighted on the image given below:

Step-3: After clicking on the link, a new page will be opened where the zone wise links will be appeared. Interested candidates need to choose their zones.

Step-4: After choosing your zone, candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will need to fill their required details like registration number and date of birth for logging into the page to look into the scorecard.

Step-5: After logging into the page, candidates can check their scores and can download to take out a print copy for future as well.

RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT 2019 Exam Dates

RRB 2nd stage CBT exam for various posts such as JE, DMS & CMA against CEN No.03/2018 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be conducted from August 28, 2019 to August 31, 2019. All the shortlisted candidates are advised to look into website/SMS/email to download their city intimation advice in order to appear in the 2nd stage CBT for about 10 days before to the exam.

RRB JE 2019 Document Verification Process

After clearing the 2nd stage CBT, candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 2nd Stage CBT. Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff.

