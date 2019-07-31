RRB JE result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the notification for the RRB Junior Engineer 1st stage CBT result 2019. The results will be published on the official website. Railways had conducted the RRB JE 1st Stage CBT for CEN 03/2018 from May 22, 2019 onwards.

RRB JE result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the notification for the RRB Junior Engineer 1st stage CBT result 2019. According to the official notification issued by the RRBs, the results would be published on the official website. Notice further added that the next round of the recruitment of Junior Engineers in Indian Railways – RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT, will be conducted in the August’s last week or first week of September. Railways had conducted the RRB JE 1st Stage CBT for CEN 03/2018 from May 22, 2019 onwards.

Subsequently, the Boards had released the preliminary answer keys on July 11, and accepted the applications. Recently, the final answer keys, along with the decisions on the objections raised were released on July 25, 2019.

Results would be available on the respective regional RRB websites like RRB Allahabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Malda, RRB Patna, RRB Kolkata, etc.

Direct link of the result which would be provided on the page.

Board will now release the results for the first stage CBT examination.

Candidates who had qualified the first stage CBT will then be required for the second stage CBT examination.

Check out some important instructions regarding the RRB JE Result 2018 are given below:

1. Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis based on the normalized scored obtained by them in the 1st stage CBT exam.

2. 15 times the total vacancy (approximately 2 lakh), candidates would be shortlisted for the

2nd stage CBT. This number, however, may vary.

3. 2nd Stage CBT would be an objective test with 150 questions of 120 minutes. 160 minutes will be provided for the PwBD candidates who had opted for the scribes.

Questions will be asked from General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post. Syllabus for General Awareness, Physics, and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control would be common for all the notified posts under this CEN 03/2018.

Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

RRB will also release the RRB JE CBT 2 hall ticket 2019 for all the shortlisted candidates CBT 1 JE Exam. RRB JE CBT E-call letter can be downloaded through the official website, once it is released. Admit card is expected to be out in the third week of August 2019.

