RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the official notification regarding the RRB JE 1st Stage CBT Result 2019. As per the board, the results would be released online on the official regional websites soon. Also, the notification says that the recruitment of Junior Engineers in Indian Railways, i.e RRB JE CBT-2 exam, would be conducted in the last week of August or first week of September.

RRB has conducted the RRB JE 1st Stage CBT for CEN 03/2018 from May 22, 2019, onwards and it ended on June 2, 2019. The answer key for the same was released on July 11, 2019.

The RRB JE CBT exam was held for the recruitment for 13538 vacancies of junior engineer, depot superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant, across all the railway recruitment boards.

Candidates those who will be shortlisted in the exam will would then be required to appear for the second stage CBT examination. After that they would be required to appear for document verification, the official dates for the same will be published soon on the official website.

Candidates shortlisted will be 15times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB, which means approximately 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the second stage as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT.

2nd Stage CBT would be an objective test. A total of 150 questions would be given asked from General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities. Total time allotted is 120 minutes, however, 160 minutes would be given to PwBD candidates who opt for Scribes.

