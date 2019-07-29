RRB JE Result 2019: CBT-1 exam results will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website. Given below is the expected cut off for the JE result. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam are advised to keep a check on the official websites for regular updates.

RRB JE CBT-1 Result 2019: The results of Junior Engineer (JE) CBT-1 2019 Exam will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board. As per the reports, the board will release the RRB JE Result 2019 today, July 29, 2019, on its official website.

Candidates those who have been waiting for the results and who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a check on the official websites for regular updates.

RRB JE CBT-1 2019 online exam for various posts junior engineer, depot superintendent and chemical and the metallurgical assistant was conducted from 22nd May 2019 till 2nd June 2019

The RRB JE result for the first stage CBT will be released on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published on July 25, 2019. The two-stage recruitment drive is done to recruit 13538 vacancies across all the railway recruitment boards.

The candidates those who qualify the exam will appear for document verification, the official dates for the same will be published soon on the official website.

RRB JE CBT-1 Result 2019: Expected cut off

For General Category the expected cut off is 40%

For OBC Category the expected cut off is 30%

For Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, the expected cut off is 30%

For Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe, the expected cut off is 25%

As per the reviews are given by the candidates, the questions asked in the exam were mainly considered of easy to moderate level questions under four sections – Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. Candidates must note that there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answers.

