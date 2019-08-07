RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will soon the recruitment exam results for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts on its official website. The RRB JE Prelims exams were held May 22 to June 2 across various centres.

RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the recruitment exam results for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts. As per the official notification, the RRB JE result is expected to be out by the end of this week or staring of next week. Candidates those who had appeared in the RRB JE exams can check the results from the official website of RRB. The results will also be released on all the regional websites of RRB.

The RRB JE Prelims exams were held May 22 to June 2 across various centres. RRB has already declared CBT 2 examination dates along with a notice on CBT 1 result date.

As per the official notice, ‘The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalisation and list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly.’

RRB JE Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB JE 2019 result link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App