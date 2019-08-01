RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will release the results of the computer-based test (CBT)-1 soon on the official website. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for CBT-2 paper which will be held in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2019.

RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will release the results of the computer-based test (CBT) conducted for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) under CEN 03/2018 soon on its official website.

Recently the board has issued an official notice regarding the RRB JE CBT 1 results and RRB CBT 2 exam dates. As per the notification, the board will publish the RRB JE CBT 1 very soon and CBT 2nd stage exam will be held in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2019.

RRB will release a list of shortlisted candidates those who will qualify the RRB JE CBT 1 are eligible for CBT 2nd stage. Shortlisted candidates for 2nd Stage shall be 15 times (approximately 2 lakh ) the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT.

RRB JE CBT-2 Exam pattern

The total duration of 120 minutes will be allotted to the candidates to solve the examination, however, 160 minutes will be allotted for 160 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates

Total 150 objective type questions will be asked questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) General Awareness 15 Physics & Chemistry 15 Basics of Computers and Applications 10 Basics of Environment and Pollution Control 10 Technical Abilities 100

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App