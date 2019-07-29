RRB JE Result 2019: The RRB Junior Engineer Result will be declared by the Indian Railways anytime soon. Candidates are advised to check the steps to download the RRB JE Result 2019 given in this article.

RRB JE Result 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting wing Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is all set to release the Junior Engineer recruitment examination result or RRB JE Result 2019 through the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in today anytime soon. According to reports, the candidates who have appeared in the JE Recruitment Exam 2019 conducted by RRB at various examination centres are advised to check the results on the RRB official website as soon as it is published by the Board.

RRB JE Exam 2019 for recruitment of fresh candidates to Junior Engineer posts was scheduled to be held from May 22, 2019 till June 2, 2019. Reportedly, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 13538 vacancies across all the Railway Recruitment Boards in the country.

How to download the RRB JE Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Junior Engineer CBT 1 Exam 2019 Result download” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the login details to access the Result

The RRB JE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Meanwhile, the RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key was released by the Railway Recruitment Board through its official website on July 25, 2019. The Board deactivated the link for checking the RRB JE Modified Answer Key 2019 on July 27, 2019.

