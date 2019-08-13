RRB JE Result 2019: The Indian Railways through the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released the Ist CBT Exam results on the official website - rrbcgd.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the RRB JE Result 2019 given in this article.

RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the results of RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2018-19 on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their respective RRB JE Result 2019 or RRB JE 1st CBT 2019 on the RRB official website. Candidates must note that the Board had conducted the Junior Engineer Exam for recruiting fresh candidates for the available vacancies in Indian Railways. Candidates can now follow the given instructions below to download their results.

The Board had conducted the 1st Computer Based Test for the posts of JE, DMS and CMA against the notification CEN No. 03/2018 released on the official website of the RRB. Candidates must note that those who qualify in the 1st CBT will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT to be conducted by the Board soon. As per reports, the 2nd CBT Exam for Junior Engineer and other posts will be held from August 23 till August 31, 2019. Candidates need to log into the official RRB website – rrcb.gov.in to check the results.

How to check the RRB JE Results 2019?

Candidates have to log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB JE Result 2019 download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Here, read the details and click on the link highlighted in blue

The candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details like roll number and click submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and keep a copy for reference in future

