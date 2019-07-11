RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB JE answer key on its official website. The RRB has also declared the question paper and response sheets on its official website. Candidates those who have applied in the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for regular updates.

RRB JE Result 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for Junior Engineer Stage I Exam 2019. Along with the RRB JE Answer Keys, the Railway Recruitment Board has also released the question paper and response sheets for the candidates on its official website.

Candidates those who have applied for the RRB JE CBT, for the JE, JE(IT), DMS, CMA posts against advertisement number 03/2018 should log in the official website of the Board to download their question paper, response sheet, and answer keys respectively.

The answer key of the RRB JE CBT exam is available on the official website of RRB. In the answer key, the candidates can also raise objections if any. For raising the objections. the candidates need to pay Rs 50 per question and additional application bank services charges.

RRB JE Result 2019: Steps to download RRB JE answer key

Step 1: Visit the official site of RRB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CEN 03/2018 Answer Key” link

Step 3: Check Answer Keys by entering your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: After Submitting, links for question paper, response sheet and answer keys would be available

Step 5: Click on the respective link,

Step 6: Download and take a printout, for future reference

RRB JE Online Test Answer Key for all the exam dates is expected in the first week of August 2019. The RRB had conducted the Junior Engineer Recruitment Examination from 22 May to 02 June 2019 and 26 June to 28 June 2019. However, there is no official update on the website regarding the RRB JE Result Date 2019.

