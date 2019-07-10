RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Junior Engineering for 1st stage computer-based test (CBT) in the month of August on the official website. No RRB JE result date 2019 has been released yet. Through this recruitment, a total of 13,487 posts are to be filled. RRB JE CBT 1 exam was conducted from May 22 to June 02, 2019 and June 26 to June 28, 2019.

Candidates should visit the page regularly to get all the updates regarding RRB JE Recruitment 2019.

Check RRB JE CBT 1 result through relevant RRB website.

RRBs will declare the RRB JE answer key for the exam before the RRB Junior Engineering REsult 2019. RRB JE online test answer key for all the exam dates are expected in the first week of August 2019. The qualifiers of the first stage of CBT will be called for RRB CBT 2 2019.

RRB CBT 2 exam dates will be notified after the release of the CBT 1 Result for JE exam. In the second stage of CBT, the qualifying marks are 40 for UR, 30 for OBC, 30 for SC and 25 for ST.

In the year 2019, the exam’s level was rated from easy to moderate. Nearly lakhs of candidates appeared in the examination. The cut-off marks of this year, accordingly has been bracketed between 60 to 70 marks. It is expected for general category. 55 to 65 marks for OBC Category. Candidates can check the complete details through the link.

