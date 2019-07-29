RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB JE Result 2019 soon on the respective regional websites of RRB. Candidates who appeared in the RRB JE exam will be able to download their scorecard.

RRB JE Result 2019: Indian Railways through its recruiting wing Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB JE Result 2019 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecard, once it is released on the official website.

RRB JE CBT-1 2019 online was conducted from 22nd May 2019 till 2nd June 2019 for the recruitment for 13538 vacancies of junior engineer, depot superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant, across all the railway recruitment boards. Earlier the Boards have released the final answer key of the exam after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional one.

This is a two-stage recruitment drive and those candidates who qualify the exam will appear for document verification, the official dates for the same will be published soon on the official website.

The RRB JE result for the first stage CBT will be based on the final RRB JE answer key which was published on 25 July 2019. The JE recruitment process for various posts was notified in January. The pay scale for the posts is Rs. 35,400-Rs.1,12,400 (Level 6) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

The candidates those who will qualify RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2019 will be shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT Exam.

The total number of candidates who to be shortlisted for 2nd Stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB, which means that around 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the second stage as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT.

