RRB JE Result 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting body the Railway Recruitment Board od RRB has released the results of RRB JE Exam 2019 on the official regional websites. All those who were eagerly waiting for their results can now log into the official websites given below to download the results. According to the reports, RRB JE Result 2019 is now available on the RRB regional websites.

Candidates who have cleared the 1st stage CBT for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer will now have to appear for the 2nd stage CBT to be conducted by the Board soon. The RRB Ohase 2 Junior Engineer Examination 2019 will be conducted in the last week of August or first week of September 2019.

Candidates must note that as many as 5958 candidates have qualified in the exam. For details about the next stage of the examination or RRB JE CBT 2 2019, candidates have to visit the official website of the Board.

Regional RRB websites to download the result:

Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: rrbguwahati.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: rbcdg.gov.in

Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to download RRB JE Result 2019?

Candidates have to log into the regional official websites as mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link ‘CEN 3/2018 – List of Candidates Shortlisted for CBT II Published’

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Check your roll number in the result list

Download the merit list of shortlisted candidates for Stage-II online examination

