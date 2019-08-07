RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will declared the RRB JE resulr shortly @ rrbcdg.gov.in. Below are steps to download RRB result.

RRB JE Result 2019 @ rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to publish the result for RRB Junior Engineer recruitment 2019 exam. The candidates who appeared for the RRB JE Exam Prelims 2019 check their result throught RRB’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

Reports say the RRB JE result 2019 will be available on all regional websites the recruitment boards.

RRB Bangalore, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhopal are some of the major recruitment boards and result will be available on their official regional websites.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and downloaf their result once published.

RRB JE Result 2019| Steps to download result

Step 1. Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on tab that reads Result

Step 3. Click the link that reads RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019

Step 4. Download the result for reference during the RRB JE CBT-2 Exam 2019

RRB Junior Engineer Prelims Exams 2019 were held for a month from May 22 to June 2, 2019, in diffrent shifts across several centres set up in several states. Reports added railway recruitment boards Is offering over 13,538 jobs through this recruitment drive.

As per the RRB latest notification, the RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019 is under process and, and list of candidtates who passed the CBT-2 round will be published soon.

Earlier, on July 11, the RRB had shared RRB JE provisional Answer Key 2019 and Final Answer Key were published on July 25.

About Railway Recruitment Board (RRB):

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is a body set up under the Government of India who takes care of recruitment of candidates in the Indian Railways. There are 21 RRB boards across India, and its headquater is situated in New Delhi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App